Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $91.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.11. 47,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,325. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

