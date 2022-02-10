Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 16082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $644.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.67.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

