Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires Shares of 448 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,151,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

