Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 99.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 407,102 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 3.07. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.42%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.