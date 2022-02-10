Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 37.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 137,366 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.