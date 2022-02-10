Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $15,201,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 70.1% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Boeing by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $215.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.55. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

