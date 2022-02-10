Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $611.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $252.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $608.46 and a 200-day moving average of $544.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

