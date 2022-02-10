Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,548. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $236.43 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.33.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

