Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cohu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 372,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,503. Cohu has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

