Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $154.80. 5,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $97.06 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colliers International Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Colliers International Group worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

