Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.04

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 1177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.
About Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)
Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.
