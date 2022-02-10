Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.04

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 1177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,484,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 161.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

