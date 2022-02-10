Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

