Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.37) to GBX 2,100 ($28.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,950 ($26.37) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,357.67.

Compass Group stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

