Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 454 ($6.14). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 447 ($6.04), with a volume of 1,098,338 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Conduit from GBX 620 ($8.38) to GBX 640 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.38) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £738.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 434.99.

In related news, insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £8,640 ($11,683.57). Also, insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £10,775 ($14,570.66).

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

