Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.82-0.74) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.77). The company issued revenue guidance of $538-546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.93 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,943,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,057. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.96.

In other news, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $36,452,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Confluent by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.