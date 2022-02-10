ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With the acquisition of Shell Enterprises’ Delaware basin position, ConocoPhillips has strengthened its position in the Permian. With the $9.5 billion in a cash transaction, COP has acquired roughly 225,000 net acres and producing properties in Texas. In 2022, the company expects its production at roughly 1.8 MMBoE/D, suggesting an improvement from 1.5 MMBoE/D last year. Also, ConocoPhillips revised higher its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders. The new guidance is at $8 billion. Consequently, ConocoPhillips is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $94.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

