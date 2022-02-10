Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.89

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $15.91. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

