Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,458.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Constellation Software stock traded down $27.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,715.28. 303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,725.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,711.53. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,252.50 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

