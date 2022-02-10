Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Buys $79,362.36 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,362.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

