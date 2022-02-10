ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ CFRX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,154. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. ContraFect Co. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

