CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. CoreCivic updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.98. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CoreCivic by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.