CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 1,452 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $159.70.

