CoreFirst Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 93,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

