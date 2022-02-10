CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,247 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 11,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

