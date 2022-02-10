CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 448 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Triton International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi bought a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Triton International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,172,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.84. 633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

