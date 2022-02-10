Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Position Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.