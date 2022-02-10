Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $230.06 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.