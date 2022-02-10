Credit Suisse AG Buys 28,837 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chemours were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 28.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

