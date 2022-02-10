Credit Suisse AG Sells 298 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,993 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $553.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $346.49 and a 12 month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

