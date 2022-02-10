Credit Suisse Group Increases SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Price Target to $3.00

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of TLMD opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the third quarter worth $25,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 45.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

