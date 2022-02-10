CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,229,000 after acquiring an additional 407,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 257,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,609 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $6,367,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

