Critical Comparison: Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

This table compares Dnb Asa and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dnb Asa N/A N/A N/A NatWest Group 20.08% 5.72% 0.32%

This table compares Dnb Asa and NatWest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dnb Asa $8.63 billion 3.92 $2.93 billion N/A N/A NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.33 -$477.65 million $0.58 11.81

Dnb Asa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NatWest Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dnb Asa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of NatWest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dnb Asa has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dnb Asa and NatWest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dnb Asa 2 6 2 0 2.00 NatWest Group 0 5 9 0 2.64

Dnb Asa presently has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 472.61%. NatWest Group has a consensus target price of $5.79, suggesting a potential downside of 15.47%. Given Dnb Asa’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dnb Asa is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Dividends

Dnb Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NatWest Group pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.