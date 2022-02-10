Critical Survey: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) vs. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Origin Agritech and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 418.52%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Agritech and AppHarvest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $7.71 million 5.36 -$12.52 million N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A -30.78% -22.71%

Risk & Volatility

Origin Agritech has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

