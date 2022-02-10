CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,309 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.10. 66,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,209. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average of $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.83, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

