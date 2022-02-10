Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) is DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 49.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 8.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $90,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

CCI stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,164. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.12. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

