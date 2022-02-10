Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $6.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.05. 1,876,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average is $187.12. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

