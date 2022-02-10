Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Shares of CRWS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

