Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.57.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.61. 3,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,743. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crown by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.