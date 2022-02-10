Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.09. Crown has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

