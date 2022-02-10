CryptoZoon Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.07 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $3.07 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00047615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.72 or 0.07091658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.42 or 1.00184268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00050028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006323 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 769,370,553 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars.

