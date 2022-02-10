CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.09. 18,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,292. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.64 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

