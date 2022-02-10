CSM Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,443,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $139.43. The firm has a market cap of $266.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,082 shares of company stock worth $73,326,165 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

