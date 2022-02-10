CSM Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 102,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 226,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

FHI traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 6,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,037. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

