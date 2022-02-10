CSM Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 14,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,681,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,535,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 59.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.13. 5,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,037. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

