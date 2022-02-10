CSM Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.11. 43,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

