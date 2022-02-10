CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,106,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.12. 117,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,550. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

