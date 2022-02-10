CSM Advisors LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 1.5% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $116.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.