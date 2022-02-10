Css LLC Il Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.