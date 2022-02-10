Css LLC Il Grows Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Css LLC Il increased its holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.32% of TWO worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TWO in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in TWO by 42.3% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 335,253 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in TWO by 140.3% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 601,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 351,384 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TWO in the second quarter worth about $2,463,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TWO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. two has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

