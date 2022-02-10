CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. lowered their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

CTS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. 2,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

